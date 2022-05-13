Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Discrimination suit against Liberty University dismissed

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A discrimination lawsuit filed against Liberty University by a former employee has been dismissed.

US District Court Judge Norman K. Moon dismissed the case filed by LeeQuan McLaurin, saying “McLaurin did not afford Liberty an opportunity to address his allegations.” The judge also said McLaurin never filed an official report with the university, and said, “Even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to McLaurin, no reasonable factfinder could conclude that McLaurin reasonably availed himself of the preventive or corrective opportunities provided by Liberty.”

McLaurin was an Associate Director of Student Engagement and Director of Diversity Retention from 2018 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, McLaurin said he was not paid the same as other employees in similar roles. He also said he was scolded by a superior for not disclosing his religious beliefs and for not supporting a religious condemnation of homosexuality. McLaurin, who describes himself as a Black gay Christian, also said he was discriminated against based on race.

He said his reported concerns to human resources were ignored, and he resigned in June 2020.

See the court’s dismissal paperwork here:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison

Latest News

Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
One dead after moped crash in Appomattox County
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Campbell County man reported missing
Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing
Scattered showers into the weekend.
Friday, May 13 Midday FastCast