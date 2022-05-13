Early Head Start program launches in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - About a year ago, WDBJ7 told you about the establishment of an Early Head Start program in Bedford County.

Now, HumanKind has placed another in central Virginia, this time in Lynchburg.

The infant and toddler child care program will have a location near the former Crown Sterling restaurant, which will provide relief to an existing problem.

“Early Head Start is critical in our community because we are in an infant and toddler child care desert, and that means there are more infants and toddlers who need child care than there are slots for them,” said Ashley Graham, director of family and children’s services.

With the new location, 48 more children ages three and younger can have access to the care they need.

Graham says the program is designed to help families who can’t afford child care.

“Parents and families who qualify for Early Head Start do not pay for Early Head Start care. It is a federal program and we also receive very generous donations from our community to operate it,” said Graham.

Although HumanKind is celebrating this location’s opening, there’s still more plans in the works to continue expanding the program to Amherst. Graham says they look to have that program up and running by the end of the year.

But for now, they’re looking forward to helping the little ones of Lynchburg.

“It’s been a long time coming to get this facility up and running, to get this program in our community that’s needed it for years and we’re just so happy to finally be here,” said Graham.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.