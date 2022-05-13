Hometown Local
Johnny King and Friends to perform in Lewisburg Friday night

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Musician Johnny King has been in the studio recording his entire catalog for a five-disc project. Friday, the veteran performer from Clifton Forge is bringing his talented band back to the stage.

Thursday night, Johnny King and Friends were rehearsing for their performance at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, West Virginia. The band features a talented crew, with B.B. King’s drummer Tony Coleman serving as music director.

“He’s been taking us to school,” King said of Coleman. “His 30 years of experience, he’s bringing it to the table. He’s made very one of us better players, in just the last three days.”

Johnny King and Friends and the Highlands Blues Band are appearing Friday night at 7:30 at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.

For more information, click on the following link:

Carnegie Hall West Virginia

A second performance that was scheduled for Saturday at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge has been postponed, and will be re-scheduled later.

