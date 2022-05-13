Hometown Local
Lunch honors law enforcement officers

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A lunch honoring law enforcement officers has become an annual tradition in the Roanoke Valley.

On Friday, members of Exalted Church set up their grills outside Haley Toyota, and welcomed officers inside.

They served up hamburgers and hot dogs, and plenty of gratitude for the officers’ service to the community.

Jim Asberry is the Pastor of Exalted Church.

“We’ll feed between 300 and 400 police officers, from the city to the county, Salem City, the State Police, Virginia Western I saw that they’ve been here, as well as Carilion,” Asberry said in an interview. “So it’s a blessing for us to be able to serve these men and women who serve us every single day.”

This was the sixth year the church has organized the lunch during National Police Week.

