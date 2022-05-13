Man taken to hospital after report of suspicious interaction at Lynchburg shopping center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A report of an attempted child abduction Wednesday was found to not be criminal in nature, but landed a man in the hospital for declining health conditions.

According to Lynchburg Police, a report came in late Wednesday night that a 10-year-old girl was approached by a suspicious man that afternoon at the Plaza Shopping Center. The man was said to be driving a white SUV and asked the girl to get in his vehicle, but she refused, leading him to drive away.

Multiple social media accounts shared the reported events online for the Lynchburg community to see.

Lynchburg Police were able to find the man Thursday afternoon at the Plaza Shopping Center and, through speaking with him, were able to determine he was suffering from declining health conditions and was in need of immediate medical care. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Based on recent developments, added information, updated witness statements and discussion with the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, it was determined that the interaction was not criminal in nature and no charges will be filed.

Lynchburg Police thanks the community’s response to this case.

