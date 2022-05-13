Micah’s Pantry opens at Warm Hearth Village

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Various items from Micah’s Programs on the Warm Hearth Village Campus are now available at the new Micah’s Pantry.

Select products from shelf stable foods, personal care items, pet supplies and fresh vegetables grown locally and on the campus will be available to income-qualified residents at no cost, according to a release from the Warm Hearth Village.

Seniors can utilize the Service Coordinator to place orders for delivery.

The products are a result of cash and product donations from local businesses like BB&T, Food Lion, Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp and Walmart; civic groups such as the Blacksburg Newcomers’ Club and Sigma Kappa; individuals and area churches.

