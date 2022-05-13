Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Honoring the special teachers who shape our lives

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs shares her own special teacher memories, and offers ideas on ways to celebrate our beloved educators
An email or handwritten note can show a teacher how much you appreciate the impact on your life, or that of your child's
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our teachers always work hard, and are dedicated to their students. That’s been especially true during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says it’s important to show them how much they have impacted your child’s life, or your own.

“I recently was thinking about an educator who had a major impact on me. It’s no surprise I love to write but I’m not sure I realized where that passion really came from until recently,” says Scaggs.

“My parents found a project I did in the 7th grade and looking at it, I realized how that teacher, Ms. Matthews really encouraged me and helped me find my passion for writing. I recently emailed Ms. Matthews and heard back from her! It had been over 20 years! It was incredibly special to let her know the major impact she had on me and to hear what she remembered from that 7th grade year,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says she hopes people will take time to consider who impacted them at all stages of their education.

You can read more on Caitlyn’s blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison

Latest News

Virginia Tech Commencement... 5.13.22
Virginia Tech Commencement... 5.13.22
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs shares a 7th grade project that prompted her to email a thanks to her...
MORNIN' MOTIVATIONS: Showing Gratitude to Our Teachers
VMI Cadet Marches to Raise Awareness of Military Suicide
VMI Cadet Marches to Raise Awareness of Military Suicide
Virginia Tech Commencement Day
Virginia Tech Commencement Day