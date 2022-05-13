MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Honoring the special teachers who shape our lives

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our teachers always work hard, and are dedicated to their students. That’s been especially true during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says it’s important to show them how much they have impacted your child’s life, or your own.

“I recently was thinking about an educator who had a major impact on me. It’s no surprise I love to write but I’m not sure I realized where that passion really came from until recently,” says Scaggs.

“My parents found a project I did in the 7th grade and looking at it, I realized how that teacher, Ms. Matthews really encouraged me and helped me find my passion for writing. I recently emailed Ms. Matthews and heard back from her! It had been over 20 years! It was incredibly special to let her know the major impact she had on me and to hear what she remembered from that 7th grade year,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says she hopes people will take time to consider who impacted them at all stages of their education.

You can read more on Caitlyn’s blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

