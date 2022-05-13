Hometown Local
Multiple John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business

Courtesy: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of John Deere vehicles were reported stolen from James River Equipment in Boones Mill.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Tuesday to the business where a John Deere X390 riding lawnmower, a John Deere Gator HPX613, a John Deere 620i Gator and a John Deere 855D Gator were missing.

The burglary took place between the hours of 6 p.m. on Monday, May 9 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. Surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicles (a Jeep Cherokee and a Chevrolet White Rollback) leaving north towards Roanoke County at around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Contact 540-493-1667 or email steven.mcfarling@franklincountyva.gov with information.

