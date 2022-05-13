One dead after moped crash in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Appomattox County Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, At 4:21 p.m., authorities responded to Route 460, less than a mile west of Spruce Rd.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a moped collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The driver of the moped died at the scene. His name has not been released.

