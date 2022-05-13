Hometown Local
One dead after moped crash in Appomattox County

Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Appomattox County Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, At 4:21 p.m., authorities responded to Route 460, less than a mile west of Spruce Rd.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a moped collided in the eastbound lanes of Route 460.

The driver of the moped died at the scene. His name has not been released.

