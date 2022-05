PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are looking for a red pickup truck after a reported hit-and-run at around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Mount Cross Road and Mill Creek Road.

According to Danville Police, the truck hit another vehicle and then fled the scene.

Contact 434-432-7288 with information.

