Showtimers postpones performances due to COVID-19 cases

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Showtimers says its weekend opening and performances of “The Curious Incident of the dog in the night-time” have been postponed.

The reasoning was positive COVID-19 results within a group of volunteers.

The performances were set for May 13-15. In a Facebook post, the theater said, “We are all very disappointed, but the health and safety of our audience and volunteers is paramount to Showtimers and we want to ensure a safe space for our community.”

People who purchased tickets for May 13,14, and 15 can move their tickets to May 20, 21, and 22 according to the theater. Showtimers is exploring if performances will be able to be made up.

