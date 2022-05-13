Third wet weekend in a row
Coastal low moves in bringing showers back into our region
- A coastal low brings off/on showers
- Won’t be raining all weekend long
- Warming up this weekend
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
A better chance for showers builds in Friday and again Saturday. You’ll want to bring the umbrellas for graduations and outdoor events.
Scattered showers will come in waves throughout the day, moving east to west. We’re not expecting a complete washout or an all-day rain. However, it be wet at times so be sure to dress and plan accordingly. Have the WDBJ7 Weather App downloaded so you can check the radar and see when you can take that quick walk around the neighborhood or pickup the groceries.
During the afternoon, isolated storms are possible as high temperatures climb to the 60s/low 70s thanks to a wedge setup developing for our region.
We’ll see more of the same on Saturday. Again, Saturday won’t be a washout, but we can expect a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Saturday get a little warmer. Our temperatures climb back into the mid 70s.
SUNDAY
Clouds will break some Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will allow for increased instability which may allow for occasional thunderstorms. Any that develop would be decent soakers. Isolated flooding issues are possible.
NEXT WEEK
We’ll see more sunshine Monday with a few pop-up thunderstorms. We quiet down Tuesday with much more sunshine as our highs continue to warm back into the 80s. We bring back the chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.
