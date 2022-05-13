Third wet weekend in a row

A coastal low brings off/on showers

Won’t be raining all weekend long

Warming up this weekend

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

A better chance for showers builds in Friday and again Saturday. You’ll want to bring the umbrellas for graduations and outdoor events.

Scattered showers will come in waves throughout the day, moving east to west. We’re not expecting a complete washout or an all-day rain. However, it be wet at times so be sure to dress and plan accordingly. Have the WDBJ7 Weather App downloaded so you can check the radar and see when you can take that quick walk around the neighborhood or pickup the groceries.

Scattered showers stick around through the weekend.

During the afternoon, isolated storms are possible as high temperatures climb to the 60s/low 70s thanks to a wedge setup developing for our region.

Heading to Virginia Tech's University Ceremony Friday morning? Bring the umbrella! (WDBJ7 Weather)

We’ll see more of the same on Saturday. Again, Saturday won’t be a washout, but we can expect a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm. Highs on Saturday get a little warmer. Our temperatures climb back into the mid 70s.

More scattered showers Saturday with an isolated afternoon storm. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Clouds will break some Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will allow for increased instability which may allow for occasional thunderstorms. Any that develop would be decent soakers. Isolated flooding issues are possible.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We’ll see more sunshine Monday with a few pop-up thunderstorms. We quiet down Tuesday with much more sunshine as our highs continue to warm back into the 80s. We bring back the chance for a few thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm close to 90 by the end of next week. Get ready for the heat because it's coming. (WDBJ Weather)

