Virginia attorney general honors law enforcement members at annual memorial service

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “For the men and women that wear the shield, when they go to work they have to put on a bulletproof vest and know that every time they kiss their loved ones goodbye, they don’t know what they’re going to face that day,” said Jason Miyares, Virginia’s attorney general.

The annual “Law Enforcement Memorial Service” was held at St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke County Thursday evening.

Law enforcement, their families, friends and the community came out Thursday evening to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty.

”To be able to be here and recognize their amazing contribution, it was just really humbling. But I think it’s so important as Virginians, that we pause for a moment to just recognize those that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Miyares

13 law enforcement officers across the commonwealth have died since January 2021. But each officer dating back more than 100-years had their name read, followed by the ring of a bell.

“We put this service together to recognize not only the passing of those officers, but really the lives they lived up to that point because they left children, wives, mothers, fathers, it’s just hugely important,” said Police Chief Craig Harris of Virginia Western Community College.

“The families suffer that loss forever, it can never be recovered. I think it’s really, really important to recognize that sacrifice that they’ve made and continually let them know we will never forget and we will always remember them,” said Chief Howard Hall of Roanoke County Police.

A day of remembrance but also support for the law enforcement community, which Miyares said they deserve each and every day.

“We want to let them know that the Governor and myself, we have their back. We support them and make them know we honor the sacrifice they make every day keeping us safe.”

