Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Friday that Virginia will receive nearly $115 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and Housing Trust Fund (HTF).
“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”
The breakdown based on the program can be seen below:
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more.
Commonwealth of Virginia $18,813,102
Alexandria $1,143,364
Blacksburg $534,673
Bristol $269,250
Charlottesville $414,907
Chesapeake $1,141,624
Christiansburg $125,664
Colonial Heights $106,471
Danville $852,803
Fredericksburg $203,268
Hampton $903,077
Harrisonburg $538,229
Hopewell $225,305
Lynchburg $714,845
Newport News $1,287,677
Norfolk $4,435,015
Petersburg $583,253
Portsmouth $1,539,655
Radford $183,174
Richmond $4,474,570
Roanoke $1,818,463
Staunton $317,340
Suffolk $488,891
Virginia Beach $1,968,186
Waynesboro $187,537
Winchester $275,326
Arlington County $1,333,133
Chesterfield County $1,496,877
Fairfax County $5,918,926
Henrico County $1,645,428
Loudoun County $1,379,452
Prince William County $2,636,075
TOTAL $57,955,560
HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.
Commonwealth of Virginia $12,031,604
Alexandria $693,431
Blacksburg $651,299
Charlottesville $747,825
Chesapeake $613,692
Danville $328,742
Hampton $570,404
Lynchburg $421,034
Newport News $871,322
Norfolk $1,378,254
Portsmouth $464,737
Richmond $1,764,354
Roanoke $760,067
Suffolk $465,021
Virginia Beach $1,163,266
Winchester $713,163
Arlington County $823,984
Chesterfield County $679,539
Fairfax County $2,471,231
Henrico County $991,558
Prince William County $1,015,307
TOTAL $29,619,834
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.
Commonwealth of Virginia $3,048,024
Norfolk $382,849
Richmond $384,355
Roanoke $156,541
Virginia Beach $171,520
Fairfax County $515,135
Henrico County $146,882
Prince William County $226,857
TOTAL $5,032,163
Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).
Commonwealth of Virginia $1,582,493
Richmond $1,794,492
Virginia Beach $2,676,916
TOTAL $6,053,901
Housing Trust Fund (HTF): The HTF provides funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low- and very low-income households and requires HTF units to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.
Commonwealth of Virginia $16,038,732
