Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Friday that Virginia will receive nearly $115 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and Housing Trust Fund (HTF).

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”

The breakdown based on the program can be seen below:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more.

Commonwealth of Virginia $18,813,102

Alexandria $1,143,364

Blacksburg $534,673

Bristol $269,250

Charlottesville $414,907

Chesapeake $1,141,624

Christiansburg $125,664

Colonial Heights $106,471

Danville $852,803

Fredericksburg $203,268

Hampton $903,077

Harrisonburg $538,229

Hopewell $225,305

Lynchburg $714,845

Newport News $1,287,677

Norfolk $4,435,015

Petersburg $583,253

Portsmouth $1,539,655

Radford $183,174

Richmond $4,474,570

Roanoke $1,818,463

Staunton $317,340

Suffolk $488,891

Virginia Beach $1,968,186

Waynesboro $187,537

Winchester $275,326

Arlington County $1,333,133

Chesterfield County $1,496,877

Fairfax County $5,918,926

Henrico County $1,645,428

Loudoun County $1,379,452

Prince William County $2,636,075

TOTAL $57,955,560

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.

Commonwealth of Virginia $12,031,604

Alexandria $693,431

Blacksburg $651,299

Charlottesville $747,825

Chesapeake $613,692

Danville $328,742

Hampton $570,404

Lynchburg $421,034

Newport News $871,322

Norfolk $1,378,254

Portsmouth $464,737

Richmond $1,764,354

Roanoke $760,067

Suffolk $465,021

Virginia Beach $1,163,266

Winchester $713,163

Arlington County $823,984

Chesterfield County $679,539

Fairfax County $2,471,231

Henrico County $991,558

Prince William County $1,015,307

TOTAL $29,619,834

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.

Commonwealth of Virginia $3,048,024

Norfolk $382,849

Richmond $384,355

Roanoke $156,541

Virginia Beach $171,520

Fairfax County $515,135

Henrico County $146,882

Prince William County $226,857

TOTAL $5,032,163

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Commonwealth of Virginia $1,582,493

Richmond $1,794,492

Virginia Beach $2,676,916

TOTAL $6,053,901

Housing Trust Fund (HTF): The HTF provides funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of affordable housing for low- and very low-income households and requires HTF units to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.

Commonwealth of Virginia $16,038,732

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.