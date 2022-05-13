Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

VMI cadet marches 18-hours to help bring awareness to military suicide

VMI cadet Alex Wichser (left) marched for 18-hours from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon to...
VMI cadet Alex Wichser (left) marched for 18-hours from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon to help bring awareness to military suicide.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VMI cadet Alex Wichser’s interest in the military started with his grandfather.

“My grandfather was in the Navy, so he was actually the motivator behind me going to the military, coming to VMI.”

As graduation approached, Wichser wanted to bring awareness to an important issue, the 18 active duty military and veterans who take their lives each day.

”I just wanted to do something special, meaningful to me before I graduated, and so when I was looking for what to motivate me throughout this event, service member suicide was the first one to come to mind.”

Wichser put on his pack and strapped up his boots for an 18-hour ruck march around post. He partnered with Operation Enduring Warrior for the event. Fellow cadets and an OEW representative helped bring motivation and conversation to the journey.

“For them to just be this motivated to help us get the word out and be selfless servants in their communities, in the military, that’s part of the VMI spirit that we’ve come to know,” said Brian Ugalde, with OEW.

Though the march is over, the work doesn’t stop here. Wichser hopes his march can continue to shine a spotlight on the importance of supporting active duty military and veterans in all ways possible.

For more information on Wichser and to donate to the cause, you can find his event page here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Showtimers postpones performances due to COVID-19 cases
Handcuffs
Virginia man sentenced after having machine gun while distributing pot
Recent shortages have made baby formula a hot commodity nationwide.
As national shortage of baby formula worsens, problem hits home in western Virginia
Hokies Softball Opens ACC Tourney Play
Hokies Softball Opens ACC Tourney Play