Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Youngkin speaks at Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ 7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement is Friday, May 13, 2022.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will address Virginia Tech’s Class of 2022, continuing the tradition of inviting new Virginia governors to deliver the commencement address. Watch it in the stream atop this story.

The University Commencement ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. May 13 in Lane Stadium. A complete schedule of commencement ceremonies and additional commencement information can be found on the commencement website.

“We’re pleased Gov. Youngkin graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His experiences in leadership and business give him a valuable perspective to share with Hokies who are preparing to begin an important new chapter in their lives.”

Since 1990, first-year Virginia governors L. Douglas Wilder, George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Timothy M. Kaine, Robert F. McDonnell, Terence “Terry” McAuliffe, and Ralph Northam have delivered the commencement address at Virginia Tech.

Youngkin is a native of Virginia and has an engineering degree from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The University Commencement ceremony will also include remarks from several of the Class of 2022 class officers. Female Member-at-Large Catharine Kelley will offer opening remarks. Danielle Panico, president of the class, will speak. Cadet Member-at-Large Austin Askew will provide closing remarks.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison

Latest News

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The SteelDrivers performing at The Harvester May 13 and 14
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: SteelDrivers performing at The Harvester
Juneteenth Holiday graphic
Virginia Tech approves Juneteenth as permanent university holiday
Birthday and Anniversaries for May 13, 2022
Birthday and Anniversaries for May 13, 2022
Patrick County's Economic Development Leader Excited By Hospital Plans
Patrick County's Economic Development Leader Excited By Hospital Plans