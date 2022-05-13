Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Detention of WNBA’s Griner in Moscow extended for 1 month

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, May 13, 2022. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison

Latest News

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The SteelDrivers performing at The Harvester May 13 and 14
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: SteelDrivers performing at The Harvester
Virginia Tech
WATCH: Governor Youngkin speaks at Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement
Juneteenth Holiday graphic
Virginia Tech approves Juneteenth as permanent university holiday
In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses with Col....
Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say