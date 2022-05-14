Hundreds come out for “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Poff Building downtown in support of abortion rights Saturday afternoon.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event was organized by “Roanoke Women’s March” and “Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic.”

Shouts of “my body, my choice” and “this is what democracy looks like” echoed across downtown as many people in cars passing by honked to show their support. The demonstrators said they came out in hopes that Roe v. Wade will not be overturned.

”We’re stepping back in time and we’re trying to stop that,” said Kylee Epperly.

“I just can’t believe that we’re in this state where Roe v. Wade could be turned back after how hard we fought for it back in the 70s and it’s just outrageous,” said Katherine Hoffman.

“It’s always amazing to know that we’re supported from every generation and that we’re going to continue to make change no matter what,” said Julia Buccola.

Virginia Senator John Edwards was also in attendance at the protest.

“This is democracy in action. It’s important for people to speak out and use their voice and say what they think.”

Edwards also said as long as the Democrats have control of the Virginia Senate, he believes Roe v. Wade is safe.

Each person said the work doesn’t stop today and they plan to continue their work through protests in the future.

