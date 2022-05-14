Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from their custody on Thursday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports Anthony Pena was booked into jail for failing to appear in court and drug charges. His bond was set at $250, and he was put in the minimum security general population area.

Arizona Family reports a few hours later, Pena then pretended to be a different inmate and was released from the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said its team is working on figuring out how the mistake happened along with getting a warrant for Pena’s arrest.

Deputies urged anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Pena to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Courtesy: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Alleged police impersonator arrested after chase along I-81
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Man taken to hospital after report of suspicious interaction at Lynchburg shopping center

Latest News

Authorities say about 20 people were injured in two shooting in downtown Milwaukee Friday night.
Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Show of support for abortion rights expected at US rallies
The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop