Roanoke WWII veteran laid to rest after decades of work to identify his remains

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Army Air Forces Private First Class, Edward Henderson (Pete) Benson Jr., was killed on March 22, 1945 on the South Pacific island of Biak. But it’s taken decades to identify Pfc Benson’s remains.

In March, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Pfc Benson had been accounted for on January 31, 2022. On Saturday, a military funeral service was held in Roanoke so he could be laid to rest.

”Today other than the skeletal damage from the wreckage, there’s nothing left to create any doubt in anyone’s mind that these are the remains. The nearly full remains, full remains not comingled, but full remains of PFC Benson that we have today,” said Dr. James Benson, PFC Benson’s son and retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel.

Colonel Benson was just a baby when his father was killed. But their paths crossed while he was a 1st Lieutenant stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.

“They started to walk down towards the tomb of the unknown soldier but they veered their path and I realized they were coming to me and Colonel said to me in front of the dignitaries there, Lt. Benson your father’s name is on that wall. My response was something like, sir I did not know my father was recognized here, thank you sir and I saluted him.”

After the service at Oakey’s, the Benson family traveled to Evergreen Burial Park for the full military funeral service. A service that veterans and community members felt was important to be at.

“The importance of this is bringing someone home,” said Cecil McWilliams, commander of VFW Post 1264.

It was a time to pay their respects, something the weather wasn’t going to stop.

“It was pouring down rain out here, not a single person broke rank. That tells you something right there, no one left,” said McWilliams.

Colonel Benson was proud to be able to lay his father to rest, surrounded by family members. He appreciates the work the DPAA continues to do in identifying the men and women of the U.S. military who have been killed overseas.

“Nothing in this report should cast any doubt on the work of the nation’s efforts in bringing home its WIA’s and KIA’s. They are still seeking the remains of U.S. military personnel daily,” said Col. Benson.

You can learn the full story of Pfc Benson in the DPAA’s press release below:

“The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Air Forces Pfc. Edward H. Benson, Jr., 22, of Roanoke, Virginia, killed during World War II, was accounted for Jan. 31, 2022.

In March 1945, Benson was assigned to the 1562nd Army Air Force Base Unit on Biak Island, part of the modern-day Republic of Indonesia. He and 39 other service members were killed during a Japanese air raid Sorido Airstrip on March 22. Of those 40, three, including Benson, could not be identified or accounted for after the attack.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in the Pacific Theater. Army and Army Air Force cemeteries in Southeast Asia and the South Pacific were consolidated in a large cemetery complex in Finschhafen in modern-day Papua New Guinea.

The attempt to identify and account for Benson was intertwined with similar attempts identify and account for three other service members killed in the Sorido air raid. After several examinations, misidentifications, burials, exhumations, and re-examinations between 1945 and 1953, the other three men were conclusively identified, but one set of remains, designated X-188 Finschhafen #3, couldn’t be positively identified. X-188 was buried at Fort William McKinley Cemetery, now known as Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, in the Philippines, and Benson was declared non-recoverable.

In May 2003, Benson’s son, James H. Benson, reached out to the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC), a DPAA predecessor, requesting another assessment of association between his father and X-188. Later that year, he also submitted a thorough, detailed research report by retired Marine Col. Jack O. Forgy about the complexities of the case. Disinterment was not a common practice for JPAC, despite many attempts by Benson’s son to move the case forward over the years. Shortly after DPAA was formed in 2015, Benson’s son reached out in another attempt to move the case forward. X-188 was disinterred in January 2020 and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.

To identify Benson’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Benson’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Manila, Philippines, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.”

