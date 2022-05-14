The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The beloved Star City staple, The Roanoker, will be closing its doors after 81 years, according to a statement from the owner given to WDBJ7.

Owner Butch Craft thanked the community and said efforts were made to try and sell the business to keep the restaurant functioning. Ultimately, the owner’s retirement and the struggles of running a business in the current environment led to the local icon’s closing that will come either at the end of May or on the first of June.

See below for the full statement:

“Our hearts are heavy as we make this difficult announcement. After 81 years serving the valley, The Roanoker will close the end of May or first of June.

We tried to sell the business to someone who would keep the Roanoker food and customer service the way the Warren family and we have strived to maintain.

To our very faithful and loyal customers, we will miss you and hate to disappoint you and take away “your” place to eat and socialize. This decision was not based on my Retirement alone, but other factors brought us to this point. We can no longer struggle with all the issues of running a business.

We are thankful to all our loyal customers and staff who have made The Roanoker successful for 81 years. All of you have been a blessing to us.

Butch Craft

Owner”

The Roanoker is located at 2522 Colonial Avenue SW.

The restaurant is currently running on a reduced schedule that can be found by visiting their Facebook page.

