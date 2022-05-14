Runners participate in first ever Runway 5K at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners took to the runway for the first ever Runway 5K at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Even gloomy skies couldn’t keep more than five hundred runners from participating in the race.

Before the runners hit the tarmac, a twenty five thousand dollar donation was made to the Carilion Cancer Center.

The race was in honor of Julie Jeavons the late wife of the airport’s director of finance.

“Get out here, honor her and at the same time, raise some funds for a very worthy cause,” said Mike Stewart, Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director.

“I love how much money was raised for cancer research. I find that’s very important to do this and events like this,” said Daniel Kolasa, runner.

The airport hopes to make this an annual tradition year after year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.