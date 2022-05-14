Scattered showers and storms again today

Scattered showers and storms possible today

Front brings a chance of storm late Sunday

Another front brings a chance of severe storms on Monday

SATURDAY

An area of low pressure nearby is allowing for the development of some isolated showers this morning. Scattered showers will continue to develop in waves throughout the day with the best chances of scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon. It will feel very humid today with highs in the 70s. Have the WDBJ7 Weather App downloaded so you can check the radar and see when you can take that quick walk around the neighborhood or pickup the groceries.

The best chances of scattered showers and storms is this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

The area of low pressure that has been lingering nearby will finally be moving to the east. This will allow for a break in the clouds on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will allow for the development of storms by Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures look warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. This will help with instability ahead of the front and at this time a few strong storms are possible as the front moves through.

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

Sky watchers check out the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! Here’s the information you need to know about the eclipse. Right now looks like clouds will start to clear from west to east, so let’s hope they break up just in time! Maximum eclipse will be seen at 12:11AM Monday.

Here's the information you need to know about the total lunar eclipse. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

We’ll see more sunshine Monday with another fast moving front moving through. Thunderstorms are more likely and there could be more instability allowing for a better chances of strong to severe storms.

SPC outlook for Sunday and Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

We quiet down Tuesday with sunny skies as our highs continue to warm back into the 80s. We bring back the chance for a few thunderstorms by Thursday.

