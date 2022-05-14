Two firefighters taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: At around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard.

Both Hurt firefighters were taken to the hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.

EARLIER STORY: Two firefighters were injured in a Pittsylvania County house fire Friday evening.

Crews responded to a home on Grit Road near Albeck Drive around 6:40 p.m., Interim Public Safety Director Chris Key said.

Four departments helped at the scene including Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, Renan Fire Department, Gretna Fire and Rescue, and Riceville/Java Fire Department.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Key said.

The county Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

No word yet on the extent of the damage or if anyone was at home at the time of the flames.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.