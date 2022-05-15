Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Man Group show scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at the Berglund Center has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
According to the Berglund Center, the show will now be Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. with tickets for Sunday being honored or a refund provided if the new date does not work.
“Please contact the Berglund Center Box Office at 844-599-LIVE or email at tickets@theberglundcenter.com with any questions or concerns.”
