Boiler causes smoke scare within Galax hospital

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A report of a structure fire led multiple departments to a malfunctioned boiler Saturday afternoon at the Twin County Regional Hospital (200 Hospital Drive).

According to the Galax Fire Department, a smoke column was observed while in route, leading to the request of mutual aid from other nearby units.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke in the boiler room and leaving the boiler room roof. A boiler was determined to have malfunctioned due to power disruption after a strong storm. Power and fuel flow were paused to building units as stack and roof temperatures were monitored.

All patients that were evacuated from the immediate area safely returned. There were no reported injuries or significant damage.

The scene was cleared in an hour.

The Galax Fire Department thanks all of their mutual aid partners for their assistance.

