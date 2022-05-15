Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Boiler causes smoke scare within Galax hospital

Courtesy: Galax Fire Department
Courtesy: Galax Fire Department(Galax Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A report of a structure fire led multiple departments to a malfunctioned boiler Saturday afternoon at the Twin County Regional Hospital (200 Hospital Drive).

According to the Galax Fire Department, a smoke column was observed while in route, leading to the request of mutual aid from other nearby units.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke in the boiler room and leaving the boiler room roof. A boiler was determined to have malfunctioned due to power disruption after a strong storm. Power and fuel flow were paused to building units as stack and roof temperatures were monitored.

All patients that were evacuated from the immediate area safely returned. There were no reported injuries or significant damage.

The scene was cleared in an hour.

The Galax Fire Department thanks all of their mutual aid partners for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Alleged police impersonator arrested after chase along I-81
Man taken to hospital after report of suspicious interaction at Lynchburg shopping center

Latest News

A few of the many signs at the "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest in support of abortion rights in...
Hundreds come out for “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest in downtown Roanoke
Roanoke Rally For Abortion Rights
Roanoke Rally For Abortion Rights
Roanoke WWII Vet Laid To Rest Saturday
Dr. James Benson, a retired USMC Colonel and son of PFC Edward Henderson (Pete) Benson Jr., is...
Roanoke WWII veteran laid to rest after decades of work to identify his remains