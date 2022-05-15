Hometown Local
Crashes along I-81N in Montgomery Co. causing delays

traffic alert(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County crash is cleared. Delays are at two miles for the Montgomery County crash.

EARLIER STORY: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Montgomery County at mile marker 123.1 is causing one-and-a-half miles of delays, according to VDOT.

The north left shoulder and lane are both closed.

A multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County at mile marker 134 is also causing delays.

The north left shoulder and lane are also closed in this spot.

