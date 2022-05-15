Crews work mobile home fire over the weekend in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Altavista Fire Company was dispatched at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Peerman School Road for a reported residential structure fire.

A single-wide trailer with heavy flames showing was found upon arrival.

Units were cleared after two hours at the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

