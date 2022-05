ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says they responded to a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building along Elm View Road at around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The flames were in the commercial kitchen and were contained to cooking equipment.

No displacements or injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.