No. 3 Virginia Tech softball will face St. Francis, hosting regional for first time in program history
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - History was made in the world of Virginia Tech sports on Sunday.
The Hokie softball team (41-7) gained a national seed and will host a regional for the first time in school history.
They will face St. Francis (PA) (37-16) on Friday, May 20 in Blacksburg.
This is Virginia Tech’s 11th regional appearance.
