One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County, sheriff’s office investigates

Shooting
Shooting(wpta)
By WDBJ7 Staff and Janay Reece
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA Co, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsylvania County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a noise complaint at a residence on the 500 block of Deerwood Dr. in Blairs, VA.

When deputies arrived, officials say they found a large gathering and heard multiple gunshots.

Deputies say one person was found shot at the scene and was taken to Sovah Health in Danville, and later pronounced deceased.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of the death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Investigators say the victim’s identity is being held, pending next of kin notification.

Investigators say they are in the process of interviewing witnesses, and no arrest has been made.

The case currently remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

