Roanoke Valley Youth Hockey prepares for first full season of girls hockey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Youth Hockey recently held tryouts for its all girls team. RVYH is hoping to raise awareness to the opportunities it has to offer.

“It’s not widely known that we have a lot of youth hockey here, of course not a big sport in this area but we’re trying to grow the interest,” said Ben Cook, assistant coach for the junior Lady Dawgs.

That interest is being extended to 5 to 19-year-old girls in the Roanoke Valley. The Lady Dawgs played a few tournaments in 2021, but this fall, for the first time, there will be a full season of all girls hockey.

”Last year it was just trying to get people to play, not really progressing but just getting people to play,” said Addie Cook, a player for the Lady Dawgs.

“This year is all about building for the future,” said Ben Cook.

Before last year, the girls could only participate in a co-ed league.

”Once they get up to the 14-year-old range, that’s when checking is involved. We do have some girls who play with the boys at that age, but we see a drastic drop in participation around that time and it’s not just the girls but the boys as well,” said Ben Cook.

But the interest is definitely there in 2022 from girls of all ages.

“When I started there were only two or three other girls playing with me and now it’s crazy that we can have all these separate leagues with teams full of girls,” said Sydney Haddox, a player for the Lady Dawgs.

The Lady Dawgs as a whole are excited to see what this season has in-store.

“It’s like really fun to have a team of girls,” said Abigail Foster, a player for the Lady Dawgs.

“I think it’s just a big step for girls in the area,” said Abbie Wright, a player for the Lady Dawgs.

This is a start, but the coaches and team hope the momentum will continue to grow for the future of girls hockey across the area.

For more information, you can find a list of all the girls teams below:

“This upcoming season will start in the fall and we’ll be fielding 4 all girls teams:

1) Junior Dawgs Girls Futures League – This will be a league for girls of all ages that are new to the sport and learning the basic skills. It will be a 28 week long program that meets once a week for scrimmages or a skill session.

2) 8U team – This is for birth years 2014 – 2017 that will play a 20 game season with 10 being home games and also play in one tournament. The girls will practice once a week and have games on the weekend.

3) 12U team – This is for birth years 2010 – 2013 that will play a 20 games season with 10 homes games plus 2 tournaments. The girls will practice once per week and have games on the weekend

4) 19U team – This is for birth years 2003 – 2009. This team will be playing in the Chesapeake Bay Hockey League (https://www.cbhl.org/) . They will have 30 games with 15 being homes games plus play in one tournament outside of conference play. This team will practice twice per week and play on the weekends.”

