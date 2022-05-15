Scattered storms possible again today

Dense fog through the morning

Warm and humid with scattered storms

Possible severe weather Sunday and Monday afternoon

Patchy dense fog linger until mid morning. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

Patchy dense fog is present in many locations this morning. This looks to lift by mid to late morning allowing for sunny skies to return. Temperatures look to warm into the 70s and 80s with humid conditions.

Warm and humid with scattered storms this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

A front will continue to push to the east today into tomorrow. This will allow scattered storms to develop in the afternoon hours. Today the Severe Prediction Center has issued a MARGINAL risk for strong storms this afternoon. If we see a severe storm develops expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and isolated small hail near that storm.

Severe outlook for today and Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered storms are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE

Sky watchers check out the total lunar eclipse Sunday night! Here’s the information you need to know about the eclipse. Maximum eclipse (whole moon seen as red) will be seen at 12:11 AM Monday. Temperatures overnight Sunday will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Here's the information you need to know about the total lunar eclipse. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now it looks like we will see partly cloudy skies that will slowly decrease overnight.

MONDAY

We’ll see more sunshine Monday with a fast moving cold front moving through by the afternoon. Thunderstorms are more likely and there could be more instability allowing for a better chances of strong to severe storms. At this time the Severe Prediction Center has a MARGINAL and a SLIGHT risk of strong to severe storms as the front moves through. Best placement for stronger storms will be east of the Blue Ridge . Have the WDBJ7 weather app downloaded and notifications on! Right now looks like highs will once again hit the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

