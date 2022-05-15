Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety of its gummy candies.(FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Courtesy: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
John Deere vehicles stolen from Franklin Co. business
Man taken to hospital after report of suspicious interaction at Lynchburg shopping center
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Preparing For Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night
Preparing For Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night
Butch Craft, owner of The Roanoker Restaurant, explained the "difficult" decision to close.
Roanoker owner thanks employees, customers as restaurant prepares to close
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
The Lady Dawgs recently held tryouts in preparation of the fall 2022 season.
Roanoke Valley Youth Hockey prepares for first full season of girls hockey