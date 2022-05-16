Bedford Fire Department Chief appointed to Governor’s office, leaves department

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face is leaving public service for the Bedford Fire Department for an exciting opportunity.

Chief Brad Creasy of the Bedford Fire Department was appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to be the Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner says that having Creasy move to that position is a huge benefit for the commonwealth.

“It’s a little bit bitter sweet for me because we’ve certainly enjoyed having Brad around and his expertise has been a great benefit to the community but brilliant people are easy to spot. I have to give Kudos to folks in the governors office who recognized Brad’s talent and appointed him to this important statewide position.”

Warner says Creasy will be leaving the department at the beginning of July and that the department will choose their new chief which will then be affirmed by the town council.

Until the company elects a permanent replacement, Todd Stone and Matt Scott will serve as co-interim chiefs.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.