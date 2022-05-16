Hometown Local
Brittany Force wins at Virginia NHRA Nationals

(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph for her third victory of the season and 14th overall.

The points leader set both ends of the track record in qualifying.

Hight had a 3.907 at 328.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in the final against points leader Matt Hagan, picking up his third victory of the season and 56th overall.

Matt Smith won in Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Steve Johnson with a 6.842 at 198.35 on a Suzuki.

