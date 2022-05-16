Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Charges pending after moped crash in Appomattox County

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say charges are pending after a moped driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Appomattox County on May 10th.

Virginia State Police say at 4:21 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash on 460 close to a quarter-mile west of Spruce Rd.

James Kress, 68, of Pamplin, was driving east on Route 460 in the right-hand lane, when his moped was hit in the rear by Chelsey Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Kress was thrown from the moped, he died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Courtesy: Berglund Center
Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday
traffic alert
Crashes cleared along I-81N Sunday

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced the availability of money over five...
Buttigieg sends $5 billion to cities for safety as road deaths soar
traffic alert
Crashes cleared along I-81N Sunday
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
One dead after moped crash in Appomattox County
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County