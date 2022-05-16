Charges pending after moped crash in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say charges are pending after a moped driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Appomattox County on May 10th.

Virginia State Police say at 4:21 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash on 460 close to a quarter-mile west of Spruce Rd.

James Kress, 68, of Pamplin, was driving east on Route 460 in the right-hand lane, when his moped was hit in the rear by Chelsey Tanner, 26, of La Crosse, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Kress was thrown from the moped, he died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation

