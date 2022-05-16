Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend.

But authorities aren’t hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It’s given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream.

Called “The Great Replacement Theory,” it essentially says there’s a conspiracy afoot to diminish the influence of white people by replacing them with nonwhites.

Experts and researchers are concerned that some of this theory’s less extreme tenets are taking hold, especially regarding immigration to the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Courtesy: Berglund Center
Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday
traffic alert
Crashes cleared along I-81N Sunday

Latest News

Brittany Force wins at Virginia NHRA Nationals
gas pump
Gas prices in Roanoke same as week prior; up $1.31 cents from a year ago
Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department hosting memorial service for National Police Week
Scattered showers and storms develop.
Monday May 16, Morning FastCast