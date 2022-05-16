EXPLAINER: Theory of white replacement fuels racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators are still piecing together the motives of the mass shooter who killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this weekend.

But authorities aren’t hesitating to call it a racially-motivated attack. It’s given a spotlight to a racist ideology seeping from the Internet’s fringes into the mainstream.

Called “The Great Replacement Theory,” it essentially says there’s a conspiracy afoot to diminish the influence of white people by replacing them with nonwhites.

Experts and researchers are concerned that some of this theory’s less extreme tenets are taking hold, especially regarding immigration to the United States.

