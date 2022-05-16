Fire intentionally started at old Danville water treatment facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is looking for answers after they responded to a fire that was intentionally started at the old Dan River Mills Water Treatment Facility on Memorial Drive Sunday.

The flames were quickly contained, but not before firefighters were faced with very dangerous conditions inside the vacant building.

Contact 434-793-0000 with information.

