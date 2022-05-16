Hometown Local
Fries Heritage Music Festival supports community center

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) Old time music brought dancers and dollars to the Fries Theatre and Community Center.

The Heritage Music Festival led people into the riverside town for toe-tapping performances and a little bit of history about Fries.

Once known as the Henry Whitter Festival, musicians played music from the man known as one of the first to record old-time music commercially.

While the music was free, raffles helped raise money to help sustain the community center which offers all kinds of activities for the community.

“We did make some money for the community center which was one of our goals,” said one of the organizers, Chase Saul. “But seeing how much people enjoyed it, the whole process, it was really exciting and gratifying.”

Proceeds will help the center keep up it’s 100-year-old building and it’s pool.

It will also support activities for kids.

