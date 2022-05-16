Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery voted ‘Best Ice Cream Shop’ in Southwest Virginia

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - For the second year in a row, Homestead Creamery has been voted the “Best Ice Cream Shop” in Southwest Virginia in Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Virginia 2022 issue.

It gives readers a guide to the best places to eat, shop, work, and play across the five regions of the Commonwealth. Fans had a chance to cast their vote back in January.

“We have a pretty big fan base, so we had everybody who was interested in voting get out and vote when the pole was open, and when we got the announcement that we had won we were just overjoyed,” said Homestead Creamery Community Manager Amy Rice.

Stop by Homestead’s Farm Market and you’ll see they have a variety of flavors to choose from. It might be hard to whittle your favorite down to one.

“Our best sellers would probably have to be our Black Raspberry and Butter Pecan. Cookies & Cream is popular with younger kids, and Chocolate and Vanilla are classics to everyone, as well. All our flavors are just so unique and delicious,” Amy said.

Virginia Living Magazine’s Best of Virginia 2022 issue is out now.

