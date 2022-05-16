Lynchburg organization begins series of rallies targeted at denouncing violence, providing resources

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In recent days, acts of violence across the United States have left dozens of people injured or dead.

In Lynchburg, One Community One Voice is committed to preventing that violence from entering the community.

That’s why a summer series of “ENOUGH” rallies are scheduled to make their return beginning Tuesday.

“It’s important that we push ahead in it and be proactive and we need to be in front of some things to encourage those neighborhoods if they see something, say something. Help our kids not to be distracted into undesirable behaviors,” said Pastor James Camm with One Community One Voice.

Camm says the rallies aren’t just for discouraging violence, but also for providing community resources.

“A lot of different organizations come around with us with information for families to get them where they are to where they need to be,” said Camm.

One of those organizations is the Lynchburg Police Department.

LPD is the first to respond to scenes of violent crime, but Mark Jamison, deputy chief, says he hopes the return of these rallies will help prevent crime through community relationships.

“Anything we can do to answer questions, really engage with [the public] and educate them about what we do,” said Jamison. “There may be questions about what we do and why we do what we do in law enforcement, so, I think that’s really important for us to make a mark on our community and build those relationships.”

Camm says they’ve worked together to choose areas that typically have more neighborhood crime. He wants as many people as possible to come out and show unity.

“And the more of us come in this community to show we care, it’s a great impact just being there,” said Camm. “So we’re asking all of Lynchburg, all around the areas, just show up and say hey, we’re together, enough of these things that are not desirable.”

