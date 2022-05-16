Hometown Local
Lynchburg Police Department hosting memorial service for National Police Week

Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) will host the Central Virginia Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service on May 16, 2022, as part of National Police Week.

National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement and includes special recognition for officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. National Police Week is scheduled for May 11-17, 2022.

The department says the Memorial Service is a collaborative effort of several organizations dedicated to honoring Virginia’s law enforcement community. Participating agencies include the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberty University Police Department, the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office.  

The service will be held at the bottom of Monument Terrace on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Court Street United Methodist at 621 Court Street. Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia, Chuck Slemp, will be the guest speaker. The event will honor six fallen Virginia officers and recognize law enforcement’s commitment to protecting the residents of our Commonwealth.

Seating will be available on a first-come basis and members of the public are encouraged to attend.

