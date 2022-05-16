Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lynchburg wedding planner spreads kindness through flowers

Some of the flowers Floralanthropy set out in downtown Lynchburg.
Some of the flowers Floralanthropy set out in downtown Lynchburg.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg wedding planner is using flowers to spread kindness.

Floralanthropy has set out a number of flowers across downtown Lynchburg, many by the public pianos.

Founder Bee Kirby wants people to take a flower for themselves and one for a stranger.

She says giving them to others will help spread kindness in the Hill City.

“I’ve seen people just beaming with joy just from handing them flowers so if I can feel that, anyone can,” said Kirby.

The flowers were donated by a couple that recently got married.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Courtesy: Berglund Center
Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms

Latest News

Highs reach the low 90s by Fri-Sat
Monday, May 16 - Evening Outlook
911 lines down for cell phone users in Clifton Forge
Head coach Dot Richardson talks to her team after Liberty softball practice on May 16, 2022.
ASUN champion Liberty softball team looks to open eyes at NCAA Regional in Durham
The "ENOUGH" rally schedule.
Lynchburg organization begins series of rallies targeted at denouncing violence, providing resources