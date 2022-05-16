Lynchburg wedding planner spreads kindness through flowers
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg wedding planner is using flowers to spread kindness.
Floralanthropy has set out a number of flowers across downtown Lynchburg, many by the public pianos.
Founder Bee Kirby wants people to take a flower for themselves and one for a stranger.
She says giving them to others will help spread kindness in the Hill City.
“I’ve seen people just beaming with joy just from handing them flowers so if I can feel that, anyone can,” said Kirby.
The flowers were donated by a couple that recently got married.
