Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Mission BBQ visits 7@four for National BBQ Day and Armed Forces Week

By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - No matter your favorite flavor, Monday is a good one.

The folks at Mission BBQ stopped over for a visit to the 7@four show Monday to chat about National BBQ Day and how they are honoring our nation’s finest for Armed Forces Week with free food

Active military and veterans will be given free sandwiches on their corresponding days:

Monday: Army

Tuesday: Marine Corps

Wednesday: Navy

Thursday: Air Force & Space Force

Friday: Coast Guard

Saturday: Lunch with the Heroes from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. including live performances of the National Anthem and ALL active military and veterans will receive a free sandwich

Mission BBQ website

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Two people shot in SE Roanoke Sunday
Courtesy: Restaurant's Facebook page
The Roanoker restaurant closing after 81 years
Shooting
One person dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County
Courtesy: Berglund Center
Blue Man Group show postponed until Monday
Truckers are feeling the strain of diesel prices, but are also nervous for a possible fuel...
Truckers feel impact of diesel prices, as potential fuel shortage looms

Latest News

Highs reach the low 90s by Fri-Sat
Monday, May 16 - Evening Outlook
Some of the flowers Floralanthropy set out in downtown Lynchburg.
Lynchburg wedding planner spreads kindness through flowers
911 lines down for cell phone users in Clifton Forge
Head coach Dot Richardson talks to her team after Liberty softball practice on May 16, 2022.
ASUN champion Liberty softball team looks to open eyes at NCAA Regional in Durham
The "ENOUGH" rally schedule.
Lynchburg organization begins series of rallies targeted at denouncing violence, providing resources