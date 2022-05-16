Mission BBQ visits 7@four for National BBQ Day and Armed Forces Week
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - No matter your favorite flavor, Monday is a good one.
The folks at Mission BBQ stopped over for a visit to the 7@four show Monday to chat about National BBQ Day and how they are honoring our nation’s finest for Armed Forces Week with free food
Active military and veterans will be given free sandwiches on their corresponding days:
Monday: Army
Tuesday: Marine Corps
Wednesday: Navy
Thursday: Air Force & Space Force
Friday: Coast Guard
Saturday: Lunch with the Heroes from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. including live performances of the National Anthem and ALL active military and veterans will receive a free sandwich
