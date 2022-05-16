Mission BBQ visits 7@four for National BBQ Day and Armed Forces Week

(WDBJ) - No matter your favorite flavor, Monday is a good one.

The folks at Mission BBQ stopped over for a visit to the 7@four show Monday to chat about National BBQ Day and how they are honoring our nation’s finest for Armed Forces Week with free food

Active military and veterans will be given free sandwiches on their corresponding days:

Monday: Army

Tuesday: Marine Corps

Wednesday: Navy

Thursday: Air Force & Space Force

Friday: Coast Guard

Saturday: Lunch with the Heroes from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. including live performances of the National Anthem and ALL active military and veterans will receive a free sandwich

