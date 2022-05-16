Hometown Local
More than 300 cadets graduate from Virginia Military Institute

Virginia Military Institute Commencement
Virginia Military Institute Commencement(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute graduates walked across the stage in Lexington.

VMI held commencement in Cameron Hall Monday afternoon. More than 300 Keydets got their diplomas.

Graduates say they can’t wait for what the future holds and this is one of the best days of their lives.

“Single-handedly the most incredible day of my life. Being here surrounded by friends, family, and the most beautiful class in the world. I can’t begin to describe it. It’s been incredible,” said Noah Kirk, VMI graduate.

The commencement speaker was Jim Kavanaugh, co-founder and CEO of World Wide Technology.

