Name released of Pittsylvania County shooting victim

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man shot to death Sunday morning.

Wyshawn Daequon Brandon, 25 of Danville, was found shot when deputies responded to a loud music complaint in the 500 block of Deerwood Drive in Blairs.

Brandon was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital; an autopsy will be performed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and are working to establish a motive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call (434) 432-7715 or Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044 to remain anonymous.

