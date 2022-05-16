Roanoke County earns three national awards

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The efforts of “innovative and effective county government programs meant to strengthen services for citizens within Roanoke County” received three national points of recognition, according to the county.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has awarded the county with three Achievement Awards:

“1) The Capital Improvement Program Web Application which provides citizens easy access to public data and increases government transparency.

2) The Rural Broadband Initiative Application which allows citizens to view information about availability of broadband projects in their neighborhoods.

3) The Reimagine 419 Plan which leverages public-private partnerships to develop a town center in the heart of the County’s commercial corridor.”

According to the county’s announcement, the recognitions are given in 18 categories and began in 1970 as an annual group of awards.

