Showers and storms develop again today

Isolated showers/storm this morning

Cold front brings few more storms this afternoon (may be severe)

BIG warmup in store for late this week

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern part of our area under a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon. Meaning scattered strong to severe storms are possible. Main threat from any storm would be strong gusty winds and even some pockets of hail. Watch for heavy downpours as well. The western part of the are is under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Remain weather aware this afternoon.

Here's a look at the severe weather outlook for our area. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

We’ll see more sunshine to begin our Monday with a fast moving cold front moving through by the afternoon. Thunderstorms are more likely and there could be more instability allowing for better chances of strong to severe storms than what we saw today.

A strong cold front moves in tomorrow bringing a chance for isolated severe storms in the afternoon and evening. (WDBJ7)

Have the WDBJ7 weather app downloaded and notifications on!

Right now looks like highs will once again hit the upper 70s and low-mid 80s for Monday. Dew points will decrease after the cold front passes as drier conditions build in.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday we’ll see sunshine and be less humid with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Wednesday night some more rain showers push back in and we will hold onto scattered storms for Thursday.

WARMEST AIR SO FAR THIS YEAR ARRIVES

Get ready for a BIG warmup by the end of our work week. Friday could be our first 90 degree day for some places. Upper 80s and low 90s are on tap even into Saturday. Any outdoor plans or graduations this weekend? You’ll want to have the H2O and the sunblock nearby!

Warmest air so far this year is set to arrive on Friday. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.