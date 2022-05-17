The Coves Amphitheater gears up for 2022 season following winter renovations

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In just a few days, action at The Coves Amphitheater will switch from sawdust to shows.

“Just trying to create a wonderful atmosphere to come out here under the stars and see incredible musicians entertain us,” says General Manager Gary Jackson.

This weekend, the solar powered outdoor amphitheater on the banks of Smith Mountain Lake will welcome guests for the second season. Original construction began in March of 2021 and a lot has changed since the first go-around.

“This year we spent a lot of time creating beautiful walkways, created terraces, purchased 500 chairs for people in the Gold Section,” Jackson continues.

That work, paired with a graded hillside, ADA accessible seating and pathways, and an expanded stage are all part of enhancing the experience.

“What we’re doing here, we’re all dedicated servants,” he explains. “I’m trying to set a wonderful table, the dinner is the wonderful musicians up there. We’re just here to help out once they find their spot at the table.”

Patrons are encouraged to come to the venue early on the day of the concert and hike five miles of trails on the property.

Jackson says more renovations are being planned for 2023 to continue improving the space, including potential additional structures for food and merchandise sales.

“I’ve been doing this for 58 years now and I’ve learned a lot. I’ve taken care of millions of music fans in my life and thousands and thousands of bands. I’m just taking all I know about helping to create that magic, that wonderful world that exists between the notes so that these people feel it, the band feels it, so that you go home going ‘wow’.”

Just like last year, all profit will be donated to SML Good Neighbors.

Kenny G is scheduled to perform at the venue this Sunday.

